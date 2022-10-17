14 NATO members, Finland to create joint European air defense system

Defense ministers of 14 NATO allies and Finland have agreed to develop an air and missile defense system called "European Sky Shield Initiative" to strengthen NATO's ability to defend its members, the organization reported on Oct 13.

"This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure," said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana.

The initiative implies the joint acquisition of air defense equipment and missiles by European nations, which would allow them to enhance "their deterrence and defense in an efficient and cost-effective way," according to NATO's press office.

The participating countries include Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Finland.