UN rep condemns Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, issued a statement condemning the Russian military's April 19 attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the morning hours of April 19, killing at least eight people, including three in Dnipro, and injuring at least 35. A railway station, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were hit.

"The attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which today hit Dnipro City and other parts of the Dnipro Region, east of Ukraine, bringing new suffering to the people of Ukraine are yet another example of a grave and reprehensible disregard for human life," the statement reads.

Brown also said that aid workers are on-site in Dnipro helping affected people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Dnipro soon after the attack, calling on Western partners to provide meaningful air defense support.

"When Ukraine appeals to partners for air defense systems that they have - in warehouses, in storage bases, but that are needed here, right here, to protect lives - we are talking about a true alliance," Zelensky said.

"And here in Ukraine, we appreciate the efforts of every leader, every state that is really active, really committed to fulfilling their promises and trying to increase the capabilities of our air shield."

Zelensky also addressed the NATO-Ukraine Council's online session, with air defense assistance as the key point of the agenda.

"This year cannot be just a year of further discussions. Everything is quite specific now. Ukraine needs air defense, and the partners can help with it," the president added.