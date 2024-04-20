Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Air defense, Dnipro, Missile attack, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

UN rep condemns Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by Rachel Amran April 20, 2024 4:13 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on April 19, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The UN's humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, issued a statement condemning the Russian military's April 19 attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast during the morning hours of April 19, killing at least eight people, including three in Dnipro, and injuring at least 35. A railway station, residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were hit.

"The attacks by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which today hit Dnipro City and other parts of the Dnipro Region, east of Ukraine, bringing new suffering to the people of Ukraine are yet another example of a grave and reprehensible disregard for human life," the statement reads.

Brown also said that aid workers are on-site in Dnipro helping affected people.  

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Dnipro soon after the attack, calling on Western partners to provide meaningful air defense support.

"When Ukraine appeals to partners for air defense systems that they have - in warehouses, in storage bases, but that are needed here, right here, to protect lives - we are talking about a true alliance," Zelensky said.  

"And here in Ukraine, we appreciate the efforts of every leader, every state that is really active, really committed to fulfilling their promises and trying to increase the capabilities of our air shield."

Zelensky also addressed the NATO-Ukraine Council's online session, with air defense assistance as the key point of the agenda.

"This year cannot be just a year of further discussions. Everything is quite specific now. Ukraine needs air defense, and the partners can help with it," the president added.

Ukraine war latest: First Russian Tu-22M3 bomber downed, strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 7
Key developments on April 19: * Ukraine downs Russian Tu-22M3 bomber for first time, says Air Force * Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 7, including children, injure over 30 * At NATO-Ukraine Council, Stoltenberg says allies pledge more air defense systems * Netherlands allocates ov…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:26 PM

Senate Democrats back Johnson's foreign aid bills.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on April 19 that Senate Democrats will support House Speaker Mike Johnson's series of bills that includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, and other priorities if they pass the House.
10:01 PM

Russian attack on Kherson kills 80-year-old woman.

In a post on Telegram, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, said the victim was walking the streets when she was hit in an attack launched from the occupied east bank of Kherson.
7:20 PM

Netherlands allocates over $210 million for ammunition for Ukraine.

Specifically, the country is devoting 150 million euros ($160 million) to Germany's Immediate Action on Air Defence initiative. The Netherlands has also allocated 60 million euros ($64 million) for the purchase of short-range air defense hardware, for example, to combat Russian drones.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.