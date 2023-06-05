Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UN: 8,983 confirmed civilian deaths due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 5, 2023 9:42 PM 2 min read
The body of a civilian killed by a Russian shell lies in the city of Soledar, on May 17, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed on June 5 that at least 8,983 civilians died and 15,442 were injured in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on," the agency's report said.

This refers mainly to the occupied cities of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast and Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Out of the total number of 24,425 casualties, 13,079 of them were reported in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, predominantly (9,877) in the government-controlled parts.

In May, the OHCHR has confirmed 174 civilian deaths and 684 injured.

From this number, 721 casualties (84%) were reported in the Government-controlled territories and 803 of them (94%) of injuries and deaths were caused by explosive weapons with wide area effects.

The rest of the casualties in May were caused by mines and explosive remnants of war.

"Explosive weapons with wide area effects" refers to artillery, rockets, mortars, and other projectiles fired in salvos over a wide area.

One onslaught, one family, one lucky chance: Surviving Mariupol theater bombing
Viktoria Dubovitska, 24, and her two children survived the Russian bombing of the Mariupol Drama Theater by pure luck. Like hundreds of Mariupol residents, Dubovitska’s family was sheltering near the theater’s main stage. But on March 16, her two-year-old daughter Anastasia got sick, and the famil…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.