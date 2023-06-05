UN: 8,983 confirmed civilian deaths due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) confirmed on June 5 that at least 8,983 civilians died and 15,442 were injured in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on," the agency's report said.

This refers mainly to the occupied cities of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast and Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk Oblast, where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Out of the total number of 24,425 casualties, 13,079 of them were reported in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, predominantly (9,877) in the government-controlled parts.

In May, the OHCHR has confirmed 174 civilian deaths and 684 injured.

From this number, 721 casualties (84%) were reported in the Government-controlled territories and 803 of them (94%) of injuries and deaths were caused by explosive weapons with wide area effects.

The rest of the casualties in May were caused by mines and explosive remnants of war.

"Explosive weapons with wide area effects" refers to artillery, rockets, mortars, and other projectiles fired in salvos over a wide area.