News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Rustem Umerov, guided bomb, Kharkiv hypermarket attack, Air defense
Edit post

Defense Minister Umerov: Russia attacked Ukraine with 10,000 guided bombs this year

by Dominic Culverwell May 26, 2024 7:32 PM 2 min read
The Epicenter hypermarket burned down in a residential area in the north of Kharkiv after two guided bombs hit at around 16:00 on May 25, 2024. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has dropped nearly 10,000 guided bombs in Ukraine since the start of the year, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 25.

Umerov called for more air defense and said that Kyiv is discussing this with allies “every day and at every opportunity.”

He expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wounded following Russia’s attack with two guided bombs on a hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25, which killed at least 16 and injured over 40 people.

“This is a deliberate killing of the civilian population,” Umerov wrote on Facebook, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of “another act of genocide.”

Russia typically uses laser-guided or satellite-guided KAB bombs, with payloads ranging from 250 to 1,500 kilograms, against Ukrainian military and civilian targets.

Soviet-era dumb bombs are fitted with cheap gliding kits, allowing them to fly much further and more accurately.

Kharkiv and the surrounding oblast have suffered particularly heavy attacks from guided bombs in recent months. At least 15 people were injured on Orthodox Easter Sunday after a bomb hit a residential area in downtown Kharkiv.

The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said the May 25 attack on Kharkiv emphasizes Ukraine's urgent need for additional air defense systems and called on European countries to provide assistance.

Borrell's plea echoes that of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who asked allies to send Patriot air defense systems following news of Russia's attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also reiterated the importance of air defense weapons in the aftermath of the hypermarket bombing.

Author: Dominic Culverwell
News Feed

3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
12:50 PM

Governor: 16 killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket.

The death toll of Russia’s May 25 strike on a building materials hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 16, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the afternoon of May 26. Over 40 people are confirmed to have been wounded, and over a dozen more are considered missing, the National Police reported earlier the same day.
2:55 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.
