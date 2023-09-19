Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Umerov names 5 Ukrainian defense priorities at 15th Ramstein summit

by Abbey Fenbert September 20, 2023 1:54 AM 2 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the 15th Ramstein summit on Sept. 19. (Photo: Rustem Umerov / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that Ukraine's allies at the Sept. 19 Ramstein meeting agreed to form 'Capablities Coalitions' around five key defense priorities: air defense, artillery, aviation, the navy, and armored vehicles.

"Held productive meetings on the sidelines of Ramstein 15," Umerov said. "Hope results will soon be tangible for our warriors on the battlefield."

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group met at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss coordinated security assistance efforts in the 15th meeting of its kind since April 2022.

In a press briefing following the summit, United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that creating targeted coalitions was part of the long-term strategy to aid Ukraine.

"Meanwhile, our long-term support for Ukraine will continue to evolve through dedicated capability coalitions, like the ones that we started for armor and F-16 training and information technology," Austin said.

"And these important coalitions will help Ukraine continue to build up a combat-credible force for the future."

Umerov thanked a number of allied nations, including the U.S., the U.K., and Germany for participating in "substantive talks" at the summit.

The U.K. pledged to donate tens of thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine, while Germany affirmed its commitment to an aid package worth over 400 million euros.

"We are providing support in a way that maximizes the benefits to Ukraine, focusing on the core areas of artillery, air defense, ammunition, sustainment and training," said German Parliamentary State Secretary Siemtje Möller.

The German support package will include air defense systems, artillery munitions, and mine-clearing systems.

This marks Umerov's first Ramstein summit since being appointed Ukraine's Defense Minister on Sept. 6.

Biden asks UN leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression
U.S. President Joe Biden appealed to world leaders to stand with Ukraine against Russian aggression in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
