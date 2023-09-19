Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Latvia pledges more military aid to Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert September 20, 2023 12:48 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds at the 15th Ramstein summit in Germany, Sept. 19, 2023. (Photo via Andris Spruds / Twitter)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia plans to send more weapons to Ukraine in a new military aid package, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced following the Ramstein summit on Sept. 19.

"Latvia will send additional military support to Ukraine covering most critical capabilities —additional mortars, air defense systems, and large caliber ammunition," Spruds said.

Spruds met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the 15th gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

In talks with Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, Spruds also discussed cooperating on a training program for Ukrainian officers.

Following the meeting, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a press release that in addition to pledging military aid, Latvia has joined the Information Technology Coalition dedicated to bolstering Ukraine's cyber defenses.

The IT Coalition was initiated by Estonia and Luxembourg following the June 2023 Ramstein summit.

The Latvian Defense Ministry said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, Latvia's military aid to Ukraine has reached over 1% of the nation's GDP.

Spruds also said Latvia will continue to support Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

"We have stood together with Ukraine since day one of Russia's brutal war of aggression, and our position is clear — Latvia provides and will continue to provide all the necessary support until Ukraine wins," Spruds said.

Zelensky at UN: Russia’s aggression poses threat beyond Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 19 that Russia’s war against Ukraine poses a threat to global security as the Kremlin weaponizes energy and food against nations across the world.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.