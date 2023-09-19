Latvia pledges more military aid to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia plans to send more weapons to Ukraine in a new military aid package, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced following the Ramstein summit on Sept. 19.

"Latvia will send additional military support to Ukraine covering most critical capabilities —additional mortars, air defense systems, and large caliber ammunition," Spruds said.

Spruds met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov during the 15th gathering of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group held at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

In talks with Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, Spruds also discussed cooperating on a training program for Ukrainian officers.

Following the meeting, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a press release that in addition to pledging military aid, Latvia has joined the Information Technology Coalition dedicated to bolstering Ukraine's cyber defenses.

The IT Coalition was initiated by Estonia and Luxembourg following the June 2023 Ramstein summit.

The Latvian Defense Ministry said that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, Latvia's military aid to Ukraine has reached over 1% of the nation's GDP.

Spruds also said Latvia will continue to support Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

"We have stood together with Ukraine since day one of Russia's brutal war of aggression, and our position is clear — Latvia provides and will continue to provide all the necessary support until Ukraine wins," Spruds said.