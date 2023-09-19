Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
UK promises 'tens of thousands' artillery shells for Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 19, 2023 8:40 PM 1 min read
Grant Shapps, who visited Ukraine in August 2023 as U.K. Energy Secretary, in Kyiv ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations on Aug. 24, 2023. (Photo: Grant Shapps/Twitter).
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will provide Ukraine with tens of thousands more artillery shells in the coming months, British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Sept. 19 after the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, Germany.

"Today we've demonstrated the U.K.'s unwavering commitment to Ukraine and set out more military support, including pledging tens of thousands more artillery shells to enable Ukraine to defend itself," Shapps said, as cited by Reuters.

"We have also set out how the U.K. will go further in the coming months in our priority support areas, including air defense and long-range strike capabilities, and training."

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group meets regularly to coordinate the allied support for Ukraine's struggle against Russian aggression.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Kyiv's partners to "dig deep" and provide Ukraine with more air defenses.

Ukrainian leaders have stressed the importance of both air defense systems to protect the population and infrastructure against Russian airstrikes, and artillery support to counter Russian advantage in heavy guns on the battlefield.

Austin says Ukraine will receive Abrams tanks ‘soon’
Ukraine will “soon” receive M1 Abrams tanks committed by the U.S., Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said while delivering opening remarks at the 15th Ramstein summit. Austin didn’t specify how many vehicles would be delivered in the first batch.
Author: Martin Fornusek
