Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrenergo: Energy consumption limits introduced in all Ukrainian oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 8, 2023 11:57 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Due to the colder weather, power consumption in Ukraine has spiked, leading to an increase in the power deficit in the country’s energy system, the state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Jan. 8. The temperature has fallen to -7 degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit) this weekend.

In response, consumption limits have been put in place in all Ukrainian oblasts to manage the strain on the system, according to Ukrenergo.

If such limits are exceeded, emergency power outages are introduced, the company said. The restrictions won’t apply during nighttime, Ukrenergo added.

The company urged Ukrainians to use electricity “wisely” as repairs are carried out.

Russian troops have repeatedly attacked energy infrastructure across Ukraine since early October, killing dozens of people and causing electricity, water, and heat outages.

After blackouts and severe power cuts in October-December, the situation has stabilized in the recent weeks, making power outages more rare.

Ukrainians celebrate 'double Christmas' in the shadow of Russia's brutal war
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.