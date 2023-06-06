Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrenergo: Destruction of Kakhovka dam isn't affecting stability of power grid

by Kate Tsurkan June 6, 2023 1:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant hasn't affected the stability of Ukraine's power grid, Ukraine's state energy operator Ukrenergo reported on June 6.

"It should be noted that the hydroelectric power plant has been occupied by the Russians since the early days of full-scale aggression and was mined by them. It has lost its technological connection, and power supply to the territory under Ukraine's control has not been carried out from there," Ukrenergo explained.

Nevertheless, Ukrenergo and Ukrhydroenergo are closely monitoring the situation for any potential impact the destruction might have on the power grid.

According to Ukrhydroenergo, the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is "beyond repair" after being blown up by Russian forces.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam across the Dnipro River on the morning of June 6, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Around 16,000 people’s homes in Kherson Oblast are reportedly located in critical risk zones for flooding, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Evacuated civilians are being transported to other Ukrainian cities.

The Interior Ministry reported that 885 people have been evacuated from Kherson Oblast as of 11:00 a.m. local time. Evacuation efforts are ongoing.

Kate Tsurkan
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
