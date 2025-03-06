The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian, US delegations to discuss peace framework in Saudi Arabia, Witkoff says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 6, 2025 9:14 PM 2 min read
US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff attends an interview after meeting with Russian officials at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 18, 2025. (Evelyn Hockstein / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and U.S. delegations are set to discuss the framework for a potential peace agreement next week in Saudi Arabia, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, told reporters on March 6.

"The idea is to get down a framework for a peace agreement and an initial ceasefire as well," Witkoff said outside the White House.

He added that discussions are ongoing to finalize the meeting's location, with Riyadh or Jeddah under consideration.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on March 6 at the European Council that Ukraine and the U.S. have resumed talks and preparing for a meeting.

"Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace, but we are also proposing what those steps are," he said.

Senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich wrote on X that the meeting is scheduled for March 11, with Ukraine's delegation led by Zelensky's Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak.

The U.S. delegation will reportedly include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Witkoff.

According to Axios, the meeting will take place on March 12.

Earlier, on March 5, Yermak wrote on Telegram that he and Waltz had discussed "further steps toward a just and lasting peace. "

Tensions between Kyiv and Washington escalated following a heated Oval Office exchange between Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Feb. 28.

The dispute led to the collapse of a bilateral agreement on Ukraine's mineral resources and prompted Trump to freeze all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

The mineral deal remains stalled, with CBS News reporting on March 4 that Trump is seeking a "bigger, better deal."

White House officials have publicly signaled that Zelensky must issue an apology and commit to peace talks for discussions to resume.

On March 4, Zelensky called the White House confrontation "regrettable" and reaffirmed his willingness to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military aid once peace negotiations are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

