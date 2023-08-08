Ukrainian military intelligence chief led delegation to Bulgaria

This audio is created with AI assistance

Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) Kyrylo Budanov led a Ukrainian official delegation to Bulgaria to discuss security issues, the Bulgarian military intelligence announced on its website on Aug. 8.

Ukrainian representatives met with Bulgarian Defense Minister Todor Tagarev and head of the Bulgarian military intelligence General Venelin Venev, the Bulgarian official sources said, without disclosing the date of the visit.

The two parties reportedly discussed the matters of regional and international security, the possible developments of the security situation, and other topics of mutual interest.

According to Bulgarian military intelligence, Ukrainian representatives "clarified" an issue raised by the Bulgarian side regarding the Myrotvorets website, a Ukrainian site launched in 2014 by politician and activist Heorhiy Tuka listing "enemies of Ukraine" or those who committed crimes against Ukraine's security, together with their personal information.

The HUR told the Kyiv Independent that they cannot confirm whether Budanov led the delegation to Bulgaria.

Bulgaria's most recent government began making strides in Kyiv's support despite the opposition from President Rumen Radev.

Bulgaria announced its second military aid package for Ukraine on June 27 without specifying its content. Sofia already pledged additional aid in the future, including 100 Soviet-era armored personnel carriers, and joined the EU initiative to supply artillery ammunition to Ukraine.