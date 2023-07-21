Bulgaria to provide Ukraine with armored personnel carriers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The parliament of Bulgaria agreed to send additional military aid to Ukraine, including approximately 100 Soviet-era armored personnel carriers.

Bulgaria will be sending armored vehicles, existing weapons, as well as spare parts for maintenance. This is the first time that Bulgaria will be transferring armored vehicles to Kyiv directly and not through intermediaries.

Earlier this month, a member of Bulgaria's parliament, Ivaylo Mirchev, stated that the country could provide 100 armored vehicles from the storage of the Interior Ministry

The armored personnel carriers were produced in the 1960s and 1970s and were purchased by Bulgarian internal security forces but are not currently used, Mirchev explained.

He added that Bulgaria has to pay high sums for the storage and maintenance of these vehicles.

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, the ministers of defense and interior, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense Hristo Gadzhev, and the leader of the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) Boyko Borisov are involved in the implementation of the proposed initiative, Mirchev said.

The deputy expressed hope that Bulgaria could benefit from U.S. aid in exchange for providing Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine.