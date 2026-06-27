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Ukrainian MiG-29 crashes during combat mission, Air Force says, pilot ejects safely

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukrainian MiG-29 crashes during combat mission, Air Force says, pilot ejects safely
A Ukrainian MIG-29 performs a combat mission in Eastern Ukraine on Aug. 1, 2023. (Photo by Libkos/Getty Images)

A Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet crashed overnight on June 27 while carrying out a combat mission in Poltava Oblast after communication with the aircraft was lost, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The pilot successfully ejected and was located by a search-and-rescue team, which evacuated him to a medical facility for examination and treatment.

"The causes and circumstances are being investigated," the Air Force said.

The military did not provide details about the mission or specify what led to the loss of communication.

The MiG-29 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine multirole fighter developed in the 1970s and introduced into service in the early 1980s. Ukraine continues to operate the aircraft in upgraded configurations for air defense and strike missions as part of its combat aviation fleet.

The incident comes less than two weeks after a fatal accident involving Ukraine's military aviation.

A Ukrainian Su-24 front-line bomber crashed in Khmelnytskyi Oblast on the evening of June 16 while conducting a combat mission, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine has continued to rely heavily on its Soviet-era combat aircraft throughout Russia's full-scale invasion, while gradually integrating Western-supplied fighter jets into its air force.

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UkrainePoltava OblastUkrainian Air ForceFighter jetsAviationMiG-29 Fighter Jet
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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