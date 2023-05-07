Ukrainian intelligence warns of Victory Day provocations by Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow might stage false-flag attacks against Russian and Belarusian populations around May 9, Ukraine's General Intelligence Directorate chief Andrii Usov, said at a briefing on May 7.

Usov said that a staged attack in Belarus would have the intention of driving Minsk into the war, adding that neither Ukraine nor the rest of the world would buy such performance.

Usov said Russia has used these kinds of operations since 2014.

Russia recently accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after two drones were shot down over the Kremlin.

In the past few days, several attacks inside Russia for which Ukraine has not taken responsibility, including two drone strikes against the Kremlin in central Moscow on May 3.