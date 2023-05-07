Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukrainian intelligence warns of Victory Day provocations by Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 7, 2023 5:31 PM 1 min read
Moscow might stage false-flag attacks against Russian and Belarusian populations around May 9, Ukraine's General Intelligence Directorate chief Andrii Usov, said at a briefing on May 7.

Usov said that a staged attack in Belarus would have the intention of driving Minsk into the war, adding that neither Ukraine nor the rest of the world would buy such performance.

Usov said Russia has used these kinds of operations since 2014.

Russia recently accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin after two drones were shot down over the Kremlin.

In the past few days, several attacks inside Russia for which Ukraine has not taken responsibility, including two drone strikes against the Kremlin in central Moscow on May 3.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
