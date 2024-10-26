Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Olympics, yaroslava mahuchikh, Ukrainian athletes, Award
Edit post

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Europe’s women's Athlete of the Year award

by Dmytro Basmat October 27, 2024 1:55 AM 2 min read
Yaroslava Mahuchikh is presented with the Women’s Athlete of The Year award by Dobromir Karamarinov during the 2024 Golden Tracks Award Ceremony on Oct. 26, 2024 in Skopje, North Macedonia. (Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images for European Athletics)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Olympic gold medalist Yaroslava Muhuchikh took home the title of Europe’s women's Athlete of the Year at the 2024 European Athletics Golden Tracks Awards ceremony on Oct. 26.

The 23-year-old high jumper won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the women's high jump event following a jump of 2.00 meters on Aug. 4.

Mahuchikh, originally from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump at 2.10 meters and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.

The award marks the first time Mahuchikh wins the title of top women's athlete after finishing as the runner-up for two consecutive years. With the award, Mahuchikh becomes the first Ukrainian senior women's athlete to win receive the honor.

"It's a completely special moment for me especially for the challenging time for Ukraine," Mahuchikh said while accepting her award. "But, you know, I am happy to be here... for all my people in Ukraine, and I hope that it brings some happiness during this time."

Following her victory at the Paris Olympics, Mahuchikh said that her medal was "for the whole country."

Dutch track and field sprinter Femke Bol and Britain's 800-meter star Keely Hodgkinson finished as runners-up in this year's award ceremony.

‘Medals for our country’ — Yaroslava Mahuchikh on her Olympic gold
“I am very happy. I want to thank the Armed Forces, the military, and volunteers. These are medals for the whole country,” Yaroslava Mahuchikh said after winning the gold medal in women’s high jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.