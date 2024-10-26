Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Europe’s women's Athlete of the Year award

This audio is created with AI assistance

Olympic gold medalist Yaroslava Muhuchikh took home the title of Europe’s women's Athlete of the Year at the 2024 European Athletics Golden Tracks Awards ceremony on Oct. 26.

The 23-year-old high jumper won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the women's high jump event following a jump of 2.00 meters on Aug. 4.

Mahuchikh, originally from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump at 2.10 meters and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.

The award marks the first time Mahuchikh wins the title of top women's athlete after finishing as the runner-up for two consecutive years. With the award, Mahuchikh becomes the first Ukrainian senior women's athlete to win receive the honor.

"It's a completely special moment for me especially for the challenging time for Ukraine," Mahuchikh said while accepting her award. "But, you know, I am happy to be here... for all my people in Ukraine, and I hope that it brings some happiness during this time."

Following her victory at the Paris Olympics, Mahuchikh said that her medal was "for the whole country."

Dutch track and field sprinter Femke Bol and Britain's 800-meter star Keely Hodgkinson finished as runners-up in this year's award ceremony.