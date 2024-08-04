Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
2024 Paris Olympics, News Feed, Sports, Ukraine, High jump, Ukrainian athletes
Edit post

Ukraine secures gold, bronze in women's Olympic high jump

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2024 10:29 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh won gold in the Women's High Jump Final on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Aug. 4, 2024. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian athletes Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and bronze at the women's high jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 22-year-old Mahuchikh, currently the world record holder for women's high jump, beat out the competition with a jump of 2.00 meters.

Australia's Nicola Olyslagers won the silver medal also on a jump of 2.00 meters but took more attempts to clear the bar.  Gerashchenko shared the bronze podium with Australia's Eleanor Patterson after both of them jumped 1.95 meters.

Mahuchikh entered the competition as the main favorite to win at the Paris Olympics. Last month, she beat the world record in women's high jump by jumping 2.10 meters, surpassing the 2.09 meter record that stood on the books since 1987.

In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Mahuchikh won a bronze medal at the age of 19.

Ukraine has been a powerhouse in high jump competition in recent years. Since 2013, Ukrainian high jumpers have won at least one medal at every World Championship and every Olympics.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukraine won the maximum number of place quotas for both the men's and women's high jump – three each, and the only country to do so.

The qualifications for men's high jump competition will take place on Aug. 7, and the finals on Aug. 10.

Ukraine has so far won five medals at the Paris Olympics. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event. And Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal.

With world record and shot at medals in men’s, women’s events, high jump becomes Ukraine’s main Olympic sport
In early July, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was winning another event as she was preparing for the Paris Olympics. After beating competition in the sector, Mahuchikh went for the world record, in place for over 35 years, with few coming close to challenge it. Mahuchikh took it from the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.