News Feed, Ukraine, Sports, Ukrainian athletes, yaroslava mahuchikh, 2024 Paris Olympics
'Medals for our country' — Yaroslava Mahuchikh on her Olympic gold

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 2:06 AM 2 min read
Gold medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Team Ukraine celebrates winning gold during the Women's High Jump Final on day nine of the Olympic Games at Stade de France on Aug. 4, 2024 in Paris, France. (Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Team Ukraine's Olympic medals in the women's high jump event are "medals for the whole country," gold medalist Yaroslava Muhuchikh said on Aug. 4 in a comment to Suspilne.

Mahuchikh won the gold medal on Aug. 4 after a jump of 2.00 meters, while her teammate, Iryna Gerashchenko, tied for the bronze medal with a 1.95-meter jump.

"I won a gold medal for our country," Mahuchikh told Suspilne.

"I am very happy. I want to thank the Armed Forces, the military, and volunteers. These are medals for the whole country."

Mahuchikh, a 22-year-old athlete from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.  

"Was I nervous? Actually, I was very well prepared," Mahuchikh said of her Olympic win.

"Of course, the Olympics are every four years. But I tried not to think about it, because it was a celebration of sport. I was so motivated, I came as the leader of the season with a world record. It gave me motivation. Unfortunately, I didn't manage to jump higher, but it's a competition, it's necessary. We are working on it, there is still work to be done."

Ukraine has won six medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won silver in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event and Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the gold medal.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
