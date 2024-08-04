'Medals for our country' — Yaroslava Mahuchikh on her Olympic gold

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Team Ukraine's Olympic medals in the women's high jump event are "medals for the whole country," gold medalist Yaroslava Muhuchikh said on Aug. 4 in a comment to Suspilne.

Mahuchikh won the gold medal on Aug. 4 after a jump of 2.00 meters, while her teammate, Iryna Gerashchenko, tied for the bronze medal with a 1.95-meter jump.

"I won a gold medal for our country," Mahuchikh told Suspilne.

"I am very happy. I want to thank the Armed Forces, the military, and volunteers. These are medals for the whole country."

Mahuchikh, a 22-year-old athlete from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.

"Was I nervous? Actually, I was very well prepared," Mahuchikh said of her Olympic win.

"Of course, the Olympics are every four years. But I tried not to think about it, because it was a celebration of sport. I was so motivated, I came as the leader of the season with a world record. It gave me motivation. Unfortunately, I didn't manage to jump higher, but it's a competition, it's necessary. We are working on it, there is still work to be done."

Ukraine has won six medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won silver in the 50m rifle three-position event. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event and Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the gold medal.