Anna Maksymenko wins Ukraine's first Grand Prix fencing gold since 2020

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 17, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian fencer Anna Maksymenko, 17, secured her first career gold medal at the Budapest Epee Grand Prix on March 16, 2025. (National Fencing Federation of Ukraine / Facebook) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian fencer Anna Maksymenko, 17, secured her first career gold medal at the Budapest Epee Grand Prix on March 16.

This marks Ukraine's first Grand Prix victory in fencing since 2020 when Olha Kharlan won gold in saber in Montreal. It is also the first gold in epee competitions since 2013.

Maksymenko defeated Canada's Leonora MacKinnon 15:9 in the semifinals, setting up a final match against Italy's Giulia Rizzi, a Paris 2024 Olympic team champion.

The final was tightly contested, with Maksymenko trailing 9:11 in the last period. However, she equalized with 30 seconds left and then executed a decisive counterattack to win 12:11.

The victory marks Maksymenko's first individual Grand Prix medal, adding to her previous silver in a team event at the World Cup level.

On March 9, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.