Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins gold at European Athletics Indoor Championships

by Sonya Bandouil March 9, 2025 11:51 PM 1 min read
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine competes during the Women’s High Jump Qualification on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on Aug. 2, 2024 in Paris, France. (Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh claimed the gold medal at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, on March 9.

Mahuchikh won the competition by clearing 1.99 meters, Suspilne reported.

The 23-year-old high jumper won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in the women's high jump event following a jump of 2.00 meters on Aug. 4.

Mahuchikh, originally from Dnipro, currently holds the world record for women's high jump at 2.10 meters and was named world champion in the event in August 2023.

She also took home the title of Europe’s women's Athlete of the Year at the 2024 European Athletics Golden Tracks Awards ceremony.

On March 8, 23-year-old Oleh Doroshchuk also won gold in the men’s high jump division of the same competition, by clearing 2.32 meters.

Ukraine wins 30 medals at Invictus Games
Team Ukraine secured a total of 30 medals during the 2025 Invictus Games, including 12 gold, 12 silver, and six bronze medal finishes.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Sonya Bandouil

