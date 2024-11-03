Russia launched around 900 bombs, 500 Shahed drones and 30 missiles at Ukraine over past week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 900 bombs, almost 500 Shahed drones, and around 30 missiles over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the morning of Nov. 3.

Most of these strikes targeted civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky said via his Telegram channel that such attacks would be "impossible" if allies provided Ukraine with sufficient long-range striking capabilities, imposed "truly effective sanctions" against Russia that would prevent it from importing critical components for the production of drones and missiles, and make political decisions "that can destroy Russia's will to fight."

"Ukraine deserves the same reliable security as all our other partners in the free world," the Ukrainian president concluded.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and wounded another 24, as well as destroyed and damaged multiple homes and infrastructure facilities in the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 3.