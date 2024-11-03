Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian attack, War
Edit post

Russia launched around 900 bombs, 500 Shahed drones and 30 missiles at Ukraine over past week, Zelensky says

by Dinara Khalilova November 3, 2024 12:38 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 2, 2024. (Kyiv City Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with over 900 bombs, almost 500 Shahed drones, and around 30 missiles over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the morning of Nov. 3.

Most of these strikes targeted civilian facilities and critical infrastructure, according to Zelensky.

Zelensky said via his Telegram channel that such attacks would be "impossible" if allies provided Ukraine with sufficient long-range striking capabilities, imposed "truly effective sanctions" against Russia that would prevent it from importing critical components for the production of drones and missiles, and make political decisions "that can destroy Russia's will to fight."

"Ukraine deserves the same reliable security as all our other partners in the free world," the Ukrainian president concluded.

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed three people and wounded another 24, as well as destroyed and damaged multiple homes and infrastructure facilities in the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 3.

Ukrainians in the US weigh in on upcoming Trump vs Harris election
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris’s campaign promises to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia would seemingly make her the obvious choice for Ukrainians in the U.S. in the 2024 presidential elections, but the diaspora is anything but united in their choice for president. Despite…
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.