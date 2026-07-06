Ukrainian missiles strike Russian airport, energy sites, as blackout reported in bordering Belgorod Oblast

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian missiles struck Belgorod Airport and a natural gas pipeline operations facility, while a blackout was recorded in Belgorod Oblast overnight on July 7, local authorities and social media channels reported.

A fire broke out at Belgorod Airport following Ukrainian missile strikes on the site, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Meanwhile, the Belgorod Linear Production Management of Main Gas Pipelines was set ablaze after it was struck in the missile attack, independent Russian news channel Astra reported.

"Belgorod and the Belgorod district were subjected to a massive missile attack by Ukraine's Armed Forces last night," Governor Alexander Shuvaev said, confirming Ukrainian missile strikes in the region without specifically mentioning infrastructure that was reportedly targeted.

Three people were injured in the village of Belovskoe, and a building in the village of Pushkarnoe caught fire amid Ukrainian strikes, Shuvaev reported.

"Once again, energy infrastructure has been damaged, so there are power and water supply disruptions in some areas of Belgorod and several municipalities," he said.

A power outage was earlier recorded in Belgorod Oblast amid Ukrainian strikes on energy infrastructure in the region, according to Exilenova Plus.

Belgorod Oblast is located along the Ukrainian border with Russia, near Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts in the northeast of Ukraine.

Kyiv has stepped up attacks in recent months, focusing on Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Overnight on July 6, Ukrainian forces struck an oil refinery in Omsk, nearly 2,500 kilometers (around 1,550 miles) from Ukraine's border, the General Staff said.

The refinery was the last of Russia's 11 largest gasoline producers to be hit by Ukrainian forces, according to the military.