News Feed

1 killed, 1 injured as Ukrainian drones attack Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, hit Sochi, oil depot

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
What appear to be Ukrainian drones and Russian air defense missiles in the Sirius Federal Territory of Russia's Krasnodar Krai on July 24, 2025. (Screenshot/Astra/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

One person was killed and one injured as an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai was hit in a reported Ukrainian drone attack on July 24, with explosions and drones seen in the city of Sochi.

"There was a hit on the oil depot on Tavricheskaya Street. Please refrain from driving or walking in that area. I will report on important incidents," head of the Sirius Federal Territory in Krasnodar Krai, Dmitri Plishkin said in a post to Telegram.

The strikes in the federal territory began at approximately 1 a.m. local time and ended at 3 a.m.

Utility and emergency services are responding to the aftermath of the attack on the Russian oil refinery, Plishkin said.

Meanwhile, in Sochi, independent Russian media is reporting explosions are rocking the city, with local officials saying one person has been killed and one injured.

The Ukrainian army has not commented on the claims, which could not be independently verified.

Krasnodar Krai is located in southwestern Russia along the Azov and Black seas to the west.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets in Russia as it aims to reduce Moscow's fighting power in its war.

Ukrainian drones reportedly struck the Russian city of Novocherkassk in Rostov Oblast on July 22, while a Ukrainian official said that a railway hub used by the Russian military was targeted.

Amid reported Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia, a fire broke out at a train station in the village of Kamenolomni in Rostov Oblast overnight July 21.

Article image
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Editors' Picks