Ukrainian drones attack metallurgical plant, other facilities in 3 Russian regions, source says

by Kateryna Denisova June 17, 2024 10:12 AM 1 min read
Novolipetsk metallurgical plant. (Wikipedia)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian "kamikaze" drones attacked a metallurgical plant and other facilities used for military purposes in Russia's Belgorod, Voronezh, and Lipetsk oblasts overnight on June 17, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) source told the Kyiv Independent.

The confirmation came after Russian governors reported drone attacks on three regions, claiming there were no damage or casualties.

One of the targets was the Novolipetsk metallurgical plant and a local tractor plant in Lipetsk Oblast, according to the source.

"Both enterprises are used by the aggressor for military purposes. In the area of these facilities, local residents heard the sounds of explosions and air defense systems," the source said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
