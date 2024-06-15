Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Drone attacks, Su-34, Rostov Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov
At least 70 drones used in attack on Russia's Morozovsk airbase, Budanov confirms

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 15, 2024 12:45 PM 2 min read
A Russian Su-34 fighter jet in the sky over Kubinka air base in Russia on Aug. 29, 2020. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mikhail Tokmakov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The Morozovsk airfield, located in Russia's Rostov Oblast, was attacked by at least 70 drones on June 13, the War Zone media outlet said on June 14, citing Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev said the previous day that Russian air defense units faced a "mass attack" of drones, which caused a fire and disruptions to the local power supply.

Russia's Defense Ministry then said that 70 drones had been shot down over the oblast.

Budanov said that he was "waiting for information" about the extent of the damage caused at the airfield, which satellite imagery has confirmed hosts Su-34 fighter jets.

The War Zone republished satellite imagery from Planet Labs, which showed both jets at the airfield before the attack and some subsequent evidence of damage caused.  

Russian Telegram channels conceded that the attack on the airbase had occurred, but some claimed that all the drones had been downed, while others claimed that some had struck the airbase and possibly killed as many as six pilots.

The claims could not be independently verified, and Budanov did not comment on possible casualties.

It was not the first reported attack on the Morozovsk airbase, which is located some 180 kilometers (111 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Sources confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that drones had struck the airbase in April in a joint operation carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian military.

At least six military aircraft were destroyed, and another eight were damaged, according to the source. Furthermore, about 20 Russian soldiers were reportedly killed or wounded.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the information.

When asked if Ukraine planned to attack the airbase again, Budanov said "yes."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:54 AM

Germany blocks sanctions on Russian gas.

European Union countries failed to approve a new sanctions package targeting the Russian gas industry after German authorities intervened to block the deal at the last minute.
