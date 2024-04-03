Skip to content
Military Intelligence: Russia has about 200 Su-34, Su-35 fighter jets, 7 A-50 planes

by Kateryna Denisova April 3, 2024 4:49 PM 2 min read
Russian Sukhoi Su-35S aircraft, Su-34 aircraft, and Su-30SM aircraft fly during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II in Moscow, Russia, on June 24, 2020. (Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images)
Russia has about 100 Su-35 fighter jets, more than 100 Su-34 fighter bombers, and seven A-50 early warning and control aircraft as of March, ArmyInform reported on April 3, citing data provided by Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

In February, Ukraine said it downed 13 Russian aircraft in only two weeks. This is the biggest number of planes the country managed to destroy in a single month since October 2022, according to the Defense Ministry.

This list included 10 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and one more rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.

Three of the seven Russian A-50s are undergoing repairs and modernization, according to the HUR.

"Two (planes) are at the Beriev Aircraft Company plant in Taganrog, and one at the Ulyanovsk airfield, at the Aviastar aircraft factory," ArmyInform reported.

Yurii Ihnat, the former Air Force's spokesman, attributed the uptick in the number of downed aircraft to air defense systems supplied by Ukraine's allies, which reportedly can be moved closer to the border or the front line after a decision of the military leadership.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 672 aircraft — 347 planes and 325 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
