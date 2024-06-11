Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
Skip to content
Main Sections
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right

‘We set a precedent.’ Ukraine officially presents Unmanned Systems Forces

by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2024 8:35 PM 4 min read
Various types of unmanned systems, which are already in service with the Ukrainian army, were demonstrated at the Unmanned Systems Forces presentation in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
Unmanned Systems Forces, Drones, Ukraine, Russia, War, Vadym Sukharevskyi, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian military, Weapons
by Alexander Khrebet June 11, 2024 8:35 PM 4 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine officially presented its Unmanned Systems Forces on June 11, four months after President Volodymyr Zelensky issued a decree ordering the creation of a separate branch of the armed forces tasked with improving drone operations.

The announcement comes a day after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appointed Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the deputy chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, as the Unmanned Systems Forces commander.

“Ukraine set a precedent that has not been seen since the creation of airplanes and air forces,” Sukharevskyi, who was responsible for drone systems and their development as deputy commander-in-chief, said at the presentation in Kyiv.

Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi, the newly-appointed commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Force, speaks during the military branch's presentation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2024. The military demonstrated various types of remotely-operated unmanned robotic systems that their members use. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and Russia have heavily invested in drone technology, revolutionizing warfare. For outnumbered Ukrainian forces, drones have been one of the key weapons to strike Russian warships, naval bases, oil refineries, and airfields inside occupied territories and deep behind enemy lines.

According to the military, the new brunch of the armed forces will become the first in the world to use air, naval surface/underwater, and ground-based unmanned and robotic systems in its combat missions.

"Someone smart said that generals always prepare for the previous wars. The creation of the Unmanned Systems Forces means we have stopped preparing (for the previous wars). We have started dictating the rules,” Sukharevskyi said, referring to the famous quote by Winston Churchill, “It is a joke in Britain to say that the War Office is always preparing for the last war.”

The AI-generated swallow-like robot has been chosen as the symbol of Ukraine’s drone forces. According to the command, the swallow is “one of the most revered symbols in Ukrainian culture, associated with the news about victory.”

Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk said at the event that the creation of the new branch would allow Ukraine to strike targets as far as in Russia’s Ural region, some 1,000 miles away from Ukraine.  

Various types of unmanned systems, which are already in service with the Ukrainian army, were demonstrated at the Unmanned Systems Force presentation in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
A "Magura"surface combat drone, center, beside aerial drones during a presentation of drone military hardware of the Unmanned Systems Force of the Ukraine Armed Forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 11, 2024. Ukraine demonstrated various types of remotely-operated unmanned robotic systems used by the Ukrainian military. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Amidst battlefield challenges, Ukraine has been employing long-range drones to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airfields, as well as oil refineries. Strikes on oil infrastructure are aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to the Russian military and diminishing Moscow's export revenues, crucial for funding Russia's war machine.

"We have a good prospect of winning the war against Russia. We can achieve this victory thanks to your intelligence, your perseverance, and thanks to what you are doing to protect the lives and health of our servicemen by increasingly involving robots and unmanned systems in combat missions in the air, on the ground, and at sea,” Havryliuk said.

Ukraine is also working to scale up domestic production, aiming to manufacture at least 1 million drones in 2024. The nation's prowess in mass-producing these affordable yet potent weapons has spawned over 200 homegrown drone enterprises.

Strategic Industries Deputy Minister Hanna Hvozdiar said on air on March 5 that Ukraine can produce 150,000 drones every month and may be able to make 2 million drones by the end of 2024.

She also said Ukraine is already past 1 million drones produced, the goal Zelensky announced in late December 2023.

Russia’s Su-57 – hype vs. reality
In the latest blow to Russia’s military prestige, Ukraine this week claimed to have for the first time struck at least one – and possibly two – of Moscow’s cutting-edge, fifth-generation fighter jets, the Su-57. The aircraft were reportedly damaged after a strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in the A…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.