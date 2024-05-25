Aiming to mobilize thousands of new troops, Ukraine is digitalizing its military

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

After the new law on mobilization came into force in Ukraine on May 18, military-aged men were given 60 days to update their personal data so that the state knew how to find them.

One unusual way to do it is through the new online application Rezerv+ (Reserve+), which the government has promoted as a convenient and quick alternative to lengthy waits at enlistment offices. Another option is to visit public service centers, known in Ukraine as CNAP.

Some men in Ukraine are hesitant to engage with enlistment offices due to numerous allegations of abuse toward civilians and conscripts that have emerged since Kyiv initiated a general mobilization in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

People are seen at Ukraine's first Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center, Lviv, Ukraine, on Feb. 12, 2024. The center offers current information about jobs in the Ukrainian Armed Forces but is not related to military enlistment offices, and only consultations will be provided. (Anastasiia Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Defense Ministry also recently launched an online appointment service for enlistment offices and announced that more digital instruments for the armed forces and potential conscripts were in the making.

The effort is part of Ukraine’s broader campaign to digitalize the military, aiming to streamline the upcoming wave of mobilization, combat corruption, and improve other army processes that have been hampered by Soviet-era practices.

The changes come as Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of manpower while Russia continues to press forward in multiple sectors of the front line.

Why is digitalization needed?

President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 2 signed a law on the digitalization of the Ukrainian army as part of preparations to mobilize thousands of new troops in hopes of regaining the initiative on the battlefield.

To do that, Ukraine first needs to assess its available manpower. The problem is that the country’s draft register data is mainly outdated. One of the reasons is that many Ukrainian men have not updated their data for years, which is required to be done regularly by law.

As of summer 2022, over three million Ukrainians were registered in the draft register at addresses where they no longer lived, the late Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said on national television.

Ukrainian cadets wait after they attended a ceremony for taking the military oath at The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

"If we had a comprehensive database of men eligible for military service today, then we would not have this process of catching, searching, and so on," Maksym Zhorin, a deputy commander of Ukraine’s 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, told the Liga media outlet, referring to enlistment officials serving summonses on the streets.

"We would know the men’s professions, health status, age, and everything else. Based on this, we could form a request from the army. And take only those who are needed, not random individuals."

The Reserv+ app was created to speed up the process and reduce the burden on enlistment offices.

How does the app work?

After registration, users must provide their relevant phone number, address, and email. They can then view their current draft status obtained from the electronic register Oberih. They are required to come to their local enlistment office only if there is an issue.

As of May 24, over one million people updated their data in the draft register, the vast majority of whom did it through the Reserv+ app, Kateryna Chernohorenko, the deputy defense minister responsible for digitalization, told the Kyiv Independent.

"Enlistment officials would have spent several years processing such a large number of appeals," she said.

Among those men is 39-year-old Oleksandr Shakirov from Dnipro, who, speaking with the Kyiv Independent, expressed his enthusiasm for the military's digitalization.

"I was not so much afraid of the potential service in the Armed Forces as much as the bureaucratic hell that I had to face in the enlistment office," he said.

"Digitalization really simplified my life and gave me an understanding of how to act because many myths and Russian propaganda have appeared around (Ukraine’s) enlistment offices."

Despite complaints about the app's functionality, including errors showing those who have been fighting for months as wanted by enlistment offices, Chernohorenko insisted these issues would be resolved as data across all registers is updated.

In this photo illustration, a mobile phone shows Information about a male of conscription age in the Oberih register after updating the data in the Reserv+ application in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 20, 2024. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Chernohorenko also responded to public concerns about the app’s security, given the high risk of Russian cyber attacks, assuring that the users’ personal data is not stored on the app but is obtained by request from the Oberih database.

The Reserv+ app will soon allow users to receive a QR code for authorities to quickly check their draft status if stopped on the street and obtain online referrals to military medical commissions.

"We see the Reserve+ app not as a crutch to solve one issue but as a full-fledged product for draft-eligible men, which will accompany them as long as they remain in this status," Chernohorenko said.

"Online service is more convenient. Both for the state — because the updated data immediately enters the register and is saved there – and for the potential conscript because they can avoid spending time in lines or commuting."

The Defense Ministry expects 70-80% of draft-eligible citizens will use the app, Chernohorenko told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on May 1. The total number of Ukrainians who can be mobilized in the military is confidential, Chernohorenko clarified to the Kyiv Independent.

Handing over summonses through the Reserv+ app is not currently planned, Chernohorenko said earlier on national television.

What else will be digitalized?

In addition to compulsory mobilization, Ukraine is focusing on military recruitment by opening centers in major cities where residents can learn about job opportunities in the military and collaborating with recruitment agencies.

Digitalization plays a crucial role here as well. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent, Vladyslav Greziev, head of the Lobby X agency, mentioned that their partnership with the Defense Ministry has enabled online applications for military jobs. Soon, army vacancies will be available on the Rezerv+ app as well.

"Digitalization of the state, and in particular the army, is a high priority because it simplifies and automates processes, removing the human factor and corruption," Greziev said. "Availability and simplicity in the process are always about increasing demand."

The new law on digitalizing the military also lays the groundwork for services for current soldiers. These include the upcoming Army+ app, which will reduce paperwork and systematize feedback from commanders, and an option to apply for combat veteran status online.

Ukrainian cadets attend a ceremony for taking the military oath at The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, on Sep. 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Roman Pilipey / AFP via Getty Images)

The Digital Transformation Ministry, which assists the military in modernizing its processes, told the Kyiv Independent that the veteran status certificate will soon be available on Diia, Ukraine’s state mobile application for government services.

"A digital document will greatly simplify the life of veterans and their families because instead of a paper certificate, it will be possible to show an electronic one with detailed information and share it via Diia," according to the ministry.

Note from the author:

This is Dinara Khalilova, the author of this article. We at the Kyiv Independent aim to continue reporting on the transformations the Ukrainian military and society, in general, are going through in these deciding times. But for that, we need your support. Please consider becoming a member of the Kyiv Independent community