Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, War, Ukrainian Legion, Mobilization
Edit post

Mobilization is going 'according to plan,' but there are not enough training facilities, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 15, 2024 6:50 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers ride on an armored vehicle near the recently liberated town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 6, 2022. (Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Mobilization in Ukraine is going "according to plan," but there is currently a lack of training facilities for new soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 15, citing the Ukrainian military.

"Considering training facilities, there are not enough of them. They are already being expanded," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The president also recalled that the bilateral security agreement with Poland provides for the training of Ukrainian soldiers abroad. Ukrainians are training as part of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland.

The legion was officially announced as part of the security agreement signed by Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on July 8, which laid out further developments in political, economic, and military cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

Unlike other specific legions in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, such as the Georgian Legion, the Freedom of Russia Legion, and the Belarusian Pahonia Regiment, the legion will be made up of Ukrainians.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

Poland prepares Ukrainian Legion, ‘several thousand’ already registered
Poland has begun preparing the first Ukrainian Legion of volunteers with “several thousand” people already having registered to participate, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, said on July 11.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
10:05 AM

Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack against occupied Crimea.

Razvozhayev claimed at 4:10 a.m. local time that Russian defenses shot at least one drone over Cape Fiolent on Crimea's southern coast. The attack ended at around 6 a.m., resulting in damage after a drone fragment fell on a house but leaving no casualties, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.