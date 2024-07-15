Mobilization is going 'according to plan,' but there are not enough training facilities, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mobilization in Ukraine is going "according to plan," but there is currently a lack of training facilities for new soldiers, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 15, citing the Ukrainian military.

"Considering training facilities, there are not enough of them. They are already being expanded," Zelensky said during a press conference in Kyiv.

The president also recalled that the bilateral security agreement with Poland provides for the training of Ukrainian soldiers abroad. Ukrainians are training as part of the Ukrainian Legion in Poland.

The legion was officially announced as part of the security agreement signed by Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on July 8, which laid out further developments in political, economic, and military cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.

Unlike other specific legions in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, such as the Georgian Legion, the Freedom of Russia Legion, and the Belarusian Pahonia Regiment, the legion will be made up of Ukrainians.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.