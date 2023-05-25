Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian boxing champion dies in combat near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 5:20 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian national team boxer Oleksandr Onyshchenko died in combat near the city of Bakhmut, the Boxing Federation of Ukraine announced on May 24.

Onyshchenko was a Master of Sports of Ukraine in boxing, champion of Ukraine among young men and juniors, and member of Ukraine’s national boxing team.

“Oleksandr died near Bakhmut defending the Ukrainian homeland from the Russian enemy,” reads the federation statement published on their official Facebook page, expressing “its sincere condolences to the family.”

The federation did not provide other details at the time of the publication.

Russia's war has already killed 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities in Ukraine, according to Youth and Sports Minister Vadym Gutzeit.







Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
