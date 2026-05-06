Ukraine's railway operator deploys 800 modular shelters amid surge in attacks

Ukraine's state railway operator Ukrzaliznytsia is deploying more than 800 modular shelters across the country to protect workers amid a rise in Russian attacks on railway infrastructure, the company said on May 6.

The shelter rollout comes as Russian strikes on Ukraine's railway network intensify. Ukrzaliznytsia has recorded 983 attacks on railway infrastructure since the start of 2026, with strikes also hitting passenger trains and causing civilian casualties.

The shelters are being installed near critical rail facilities and at stations lacking permanent protection, allowing workers to quickly take cover during air raid alerts and shielding them from shrapnel, according to Ukrzaliznytsia.

"This is not just theory – yesterday [May 5], such a shelter in Kharkiv Oblast saved the life of a train conductor," Ukrzaliznytsia said, adding that a railcar was d

Ukrzaliznytsia said the shelters are being produced in-house as part of a broader resilience plan aimed at maintaining rail operations during the war while improving protection for staff.

Earlier this year, the railway operator also introduced additional safety measures for passengers. If a Russian drone or other aerial threat is detected nearby, trains are halted and passengers are evacuated until the danger passes.

In parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, some rail routes have already been replaced by buses as ongoing fighting and Russian drone threats disrupt operations.