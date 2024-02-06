Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Mobilization
Edit post

Parliament approves 90-day extension of martial law, mobilization

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2024 1:56 PM 1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) building in Kyiv on Jan. 1, 2012. (Prisma/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament voted on Feb. 6 to extend martial and mobilization by another 90 days starting from Feb. 14, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from November 2023 until Feb. 14, 2024.

Zelensky delivered a proposal to the parliament on Feb. 5 to extend the two measures for another 90 days.

Zhelezniak said on Feb. 5 that this would be the parliament's 10th vote on martial law since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

Ukraine war latest: Netherlands to send 6 more F-16s to Ukraine
Key developments on Feb. 5: * Netherlands to send 6 more F-16 jets to Ukraine * Finnish plant to hike ammunition production fivefold due to Russia’s war in Ukraine * Russian attacks on cities, settlements increased by 25 percent last week * Authorities ban foreign humanitarian workers from part…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
10:57 AM

Media: Finland to extend border closure with Russia.

A new decision on the status of the border is expected on Feb. 8, but sources in the government told Ilta Sanomat that the situation remains the same and that the government is looking for a more sustainable solution beyond simply temporarily extending the closure again.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.