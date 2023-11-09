Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization until Feb. 14

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2023 6:30 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 05, 2023. (Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed into law on Nov. 9 two bills extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

The two measures have been prolonged until Feb. 14, 2024.

The president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This is the ninth time Ukraine has extended martial law since then.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.

The Digital Transformation Ministry's head Mykhailo Fedorov said on Oct. 30 that the ministry was working on the so-called "smart mobilization" project aimed at recruiting military specialists on a voluntary basis.

The pilot phase of the project, expected to be launched within the next two months, will focus on finding drone operators for Ukraine's Armed Forces, the official explained.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
