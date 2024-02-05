Zelensky asks parliament to prolong martial law, mobilization

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted a proposal to the parliament on Feb. 5 to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

The president first declared martial law and general mobilization on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The measure has been repeatedly extended since then.

Ukraine's parliament previously extended martial law and mobilization from November 2023 until Feb. 14, 2024.

Zelensky's proposal would extend the two measures until May 14.

Lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this would be the 10th vote of the parliament on martial law since the beginning of the war.

Under martial law, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60, with some exceptions, are not allowed to leave the country as they may be called up for military service.