Ukraine's National Security Council announces moratorium on business inspections

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has introduced a moratorium on business inspections conducted by state authorities, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 21.

"We are introducing a moratorium – a ban – on business inspections and any interference by law enforcement, regulatory bodies, or various state agencies in business activities," Zelensky said in his evening address. Writing on Telegram, he described the move as essential for ensuring the country's economic security.

"Everything that should support Ukrainian business and cooperation between partners with Ukraine must now be implemented quickly and without fail," he said. "We need tangible economic results in the next six months."

Newly appointed National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov clarified that the moratorium will target "unjustified inspections."

While inspections will still continue, the criteria for inspections will change. The number of inspections will be limited, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Authorities will instead shift to a risk-based supervision model, focusing oversight on areas where real threats exist rather than conducting random checks, according to Umerov.

An audit will also be launched to review investigations that have unjustly disrupted business operations, Umerov said. He added that new measures will introduce accountability for state pressure on businesses and increase transparency through digitalization.

"Without genuine respect for entrepreneurship, a resilient economy is impossible. And without a resilient economy, there is no strong army," Umerov said. He called the moratorium part of Ukraine's "comprehensive security architecture," aimed at helping businesses expand, create jobs, and support the country during wartime.

Earlier, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko — recently nominated as part of a broad government reshuffle — announced a one-year moratorium on business inspections, including limits on tax and customs checks.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022 and the introduction of martial law, Ukraine has intermittently relaxed regulatory pressure on businesses to support the wartime economy. Although Zelensky signed a law in December 2023 resuming tax inspections for some business, the latest measures indicate a renewed shift toward easing regulations.