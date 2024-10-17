Ukraine's southern forces show strike on Russian training facility

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces discovered and struck a military training facility of Russian troops, the unit said on social media on Oct. 15, publishing footage of the attack.

"At the time of the attack, there were about 20 soldiers in the area," the military said on Facebook.

The statement did not specify the exact location, the weaponry used, or the resulting casualties.

0:00 / 1× A Russian training facility after a strike by Ukrainian forces. Video published on Oct. 15, 2024, the exact location not specified. (Southern Defense Forces/Facebook)

The accompanying video shows drone footage of an initial explosion at the facility followed by a number of additional blasts in the area, resembling the effect of cluster munitions.

The U.S. has been supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, a weaponry that sprays a number of bomblets over a wider area, since last year.

There has been an uptick of hostilities in Ukraine's south as Russian forces launched new attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.