Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH TRAILER
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian armed forces, War, cluster munitions
Edit post

Ukraine's southern forces show strike on Russian training facility

by Martin Fornusek October 17, 2024 11:14 AM 1 min read
A Russian training facility after a strike by Ukrainian forces. Screenshot from a video published on Oct. 15, 2024. (Southern Defense Forces/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces discovered and struck a military training facility of Russian troops, the unit said on social media on Oct. 15, publishing footage of the attack.

"At the time of the attack, there were about 20 soldiers in the area," the military said on Facebook.

The statement did not specify the exact location, the weaponry used, or the resulting casualties.

0:00
/
A Russian training facility after a strike by Ukrainian forces. Video published on Oct. 15, 2024, the exact location not specified. (Southern Defense Forces/Facebook)

The accompanying video shows drone footage of an initial explosion at the facility followed by a number of additional blasts in the area, resembling the effect of cluster munitions.

The U.S. has been supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs, a weaponry that sprays a number of bomblets over a wider area, since last year.

There has been an uptick of hostilities in Ukraine's south as Russian forces launched new attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Russia has reportedly made gains in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Should Ukraine expect a broader offensive?
Fears of a larger Russian offensive in Zaporizhzhia Oblast are growing as Russian forces have reportedly made progress along the border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and intensified air strikes on the regional capital. “If they achieve a breakthrough, Russia will be able to fire at logis…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.