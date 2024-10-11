Skip to content
Russian troops renew assaults in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, military says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 11, 2024 5:22 PM 1 min read
Servicemen of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade are seen by the destroyed military equipment near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of the week, Ukraine's forces have repelled 29 Russian attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Operational Command South said on Oct. 11.

"The defense forces of southern Ukraine in the Kherson Oblast repelled 29 assaults. During the past day, five assaults were recorded in the Kherson and two assaults in the Zaporizhzhia directions," the command said in a statement.

Russia used 318 FPV drones, including 3 Lancet-type drones, and dropped 428 general-purpose bombs, Operational Command South said. Despite ongoing assaults, no gains were made.

The statement aligns with an earlier warning of Ukraine's forces that Russia will aim for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the coming days.

The new Russian push in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

Kyiv announced the withdrawal from Vuhledar on Oct. 2, after Russian forces first swarmed the town's flanks and then entered its urban area.

Russian troops committed to the capture of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast outnumbered defending Ukrainian forces by around 9:1, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Glavkom published on Oct. 8.

Russian forces outnumbered Ukrainians tenfold in battle for Vuhledar, commander says
“That is, the enemy’s forces had superiority in tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, artillery systems, anti-tank weapons, and personnel,” said Oleksandr Okhrimenko, commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
