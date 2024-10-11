Russian troops renew assaults in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia oblasts, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of the week, Ukraine's forces have repelled 29 Russian attacks in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, Operational Command South said on Oct. 11.

"The defense forces of southern Ukraine in the Kherson Oblast repelled 29 assaults. During the past day, five assaults were recorded in the Kherson and two assaults in the Zaporizhzhia directions," the command said in a statement.

Russia used 318 FPV drones, including 3 Lancet-type drones, and dropped 428 general-purpose bombs, Operational Command South said. Despite ongoing assaults, no gains were made.

The statement aligns with an earlier warning of Ukraine's forces that Russia will aim for a breakthrough in the direction of Orikhiv and Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the coming days.

The new Russian push in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast comes as Moscow's troops continue advancing in Ukraine's east.

Kyiv announced the withdrawal from Vuhledar on Oct. 2, after Russian forces first swarmed the town's flanks and then entered its urban area.

Russian troops committed to the capture of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast outnumbered defending Ukrainian forces by around 9:1, Oleksandr Okhrimenko, commander of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade, said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Glavkom published on Oct. 8.