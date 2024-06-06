Ukraine's military intelligence destroys Russian vessel in Black Sea, spokesperson says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) carried out a naval strike in the Black Sea, destroying a Russian vessel, the agency's spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, said on June 6, promising to provide additional details later on.

The vessel, most likely a raiding tug boat, was destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier the same day, citing an undisclosed military intelligence source.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions near Chornomorske on Crimea's western coast, which is the same area where military intelligence naval drones reportedly destroyed two Russian boats overnight on May 30.