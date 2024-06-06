Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
News Feed, Ukraine, Black Sea, Crimea, Ukraine's military intelligence, War
Ukraine's military intelligence destroys Russian vessel in Black Sea, spokesperson says

by Martin Fornusek June 6, 2024 10:31 AM 1 min read
Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov. (Eugen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) carried out a naval strike in the Black Sea, destroying a Russian vessel, the agency's spokesperson, Andrii Yusov, said on June 6, promising to provide additional details later on.

The vessel, most likely a raiding tug boat, was destroyed in occupied Crimea, Ukrainska Pravda reported earlier the same day, citing an undisclosed military intelligence source.

The Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported explosions near Chornomorske on Crimea's western coast, which is the same area where military intelligence naval drones reportedly destroyed two Russian boats overnight on May 30.

Author: Martin Fornusek
9:18 AM

Author Zhadan joins Ukraine's National Guard.

"I joined the 13th Brigade of the National Guard 'Charter.' I am undergoing training. I serve Ukrainian people," Serhiy Zhadan wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of him from the training.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.