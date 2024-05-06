Germany temporarily recalls ambassador from Moscow over cyberattacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany temporarily recalled its ambassador from Moscow on May 6 after Berlin accused Russia of launching cyberattacks, Reuters reported, citing a German Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

German authorities said that the hacker group APT 28, linked to Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU), has carried out cyberattacks against Germany's defense and industry sectors and officials of the ruling Social Democratic Party since 2022.

"The foreign minister (Annalena Baerbock) has recalled Ambassador (Alexander) Graf Lambsdorff to Berlin for consultations," where he will remain for one week before returning back to Moscow, the spokesperson said.

The move is in line with diplomatic protocol, the spokesperson added.

Germany's accusations on May 3 were echoed by Czechia, who said that APT 28 targeted unspecified Czech institutions.

NATO said that the Russian cyber campaign also aimed at government bodies, critical infrastructure, and other entities in Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Prague recalled its ambassador from Moscow on May 5 but did not openly link the decision to the cyberattacks and said it is searching for a new suitable candidate to fill the spot.

The timing of the ambassadors' recall means they will not be present at Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration for his fifth term in power on May 7. Estonia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Latvia, and Lithuania also said they are boycotting the event.