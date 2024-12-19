Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Economy, Business
Edit post

Ukraine's economy healthier that Russia's in some indicators, The Economist reports

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2024 3:52 PM 2 min read
Two builders sit and have a rest in front of an apartment building under reconstruction, which was damaged by Russian airstrike in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Sept.2, 2022. (Oleksandr Lapshyn/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's economy has adapted well to the realities of the full-scale war while Russia's economy faces increasingly unfavorable forecasts, The Economist wrote on Dec. 18.

Although Ukraine appears to be "winning the economic war against Russia," the outlet's analysis suggests that further development will depend on how Kyiv manages incoming challenges like workforce and resource shortages or Donald Trump's presidency.

Russia's invasion caused a major hit to Ukraine's economy, which suffered a whopping 29.1% fall in GDP in 2022. Since then, the country has made strides in stabilizing the situation, and the GDP is expected to grow by over 4% in 2024 and 2025.

In comparison, Russia faces surging inflation and a falling ruble that forced the central bank to institute a 21% interest rate, the highest level since the early 2000s. Ukraine's central bank also recently raised the interest rate but "merely" to 13.5%.

Russia's expected economic growth is also slowing down, forecasted to grow by 0.5-1.5% next year.

The Economist attributed Ukraine's positive development to the joint efforts of local businesses, the state, and international partners. Ukrainian enterprises have successfully adapted to operating under energy restrictions caused by Russian strikes. Ukraine resumed shipping in the Black Sea despite an attempted Russian blockade, and international support has helped the country's budget stay afloat.

As the full-scale war nears its third anniversary, Ukraine faces "its biggest threats yet" in the shape of labor shortages, energy deficits, and increasingly tight finances, The Economist wrote.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries agreed this year to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion loan backed by proceeds from frozen Russian assets to fund the state's operations and defense needs.

The prospect of further aid nevertheless remains increasingly uncertain amid political instability in major European countries and the incoming Trump administration. The U.S. president-elect has shown little appetite for prolonged support for Ukraine, vowing to bring both sides to the negotiating table and quickly end the war.

Kyiv's problems are multiplied by unfavorable developments on the front. Russia currently holds the upper hand on the battlefield, advancing at a rapid pace in Donetsk Oblast while Ukraine struggles to replenish its ranks to hold back more numerous Russian forces.

Ukraine’s tax hike, G7 loan enough for planned defense expenses in 2025, Finance Ministry says
For the next year, Ukraine allocated 26.3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to defense and security expenditures, including Hr 740 billion ($17.7 billion) for arms purchases and Hr 50 billion ($1.2 billion) on the production and purchase of drones.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.
6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.