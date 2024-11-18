Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Business, Economy, Economic growth, GDP
Edit post

Ukraine's GDP grows by 4.2% in 10 months of 2024

by Boldizsar Gyori November 18, 2024 4:49 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of reconstruction in Irpin, a suburb in Kyiv Oblast, on Feb. 7, 2024. (Masha Lavrova/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s economy grew by 4.2% year-on-year in the first 10 months of 2024 thanks to the construction, transportation, and manufacturing sectors, the country's Economy Ministry said on Nov. 18.

The 4.2% growth aligns with earlier government forecasts. Russia's invasion caused a major hit to Ukraine's economy, which suffered a whopping 29.1% fall in GDP in 2022.

Recovery programs aimed at rebuilding damaged and destroyed housing boosted the construction industry, fueling the growth.

The transportation and manufacturing sectors were also among the drivers, mainly thanks to the restored Black Sea trade corridor and increased defense production, respectively, First Deputy Economy Minister Oleksii Sobolev said in a statement.

Ukraine's GDP grew by 1.3% between October 2023 and the same month this year. According to the ministry, this figure was negatively affected by a lower-than-usual output of agriculture this time of the year due to an early harvest.

"By October, farmers had already finished harvesting some crops," the ministry said.

The economy stabilized faster than expected in 2023 due to several successful government programs, as well as international support, and grew by 5.3% in 2023. In July 2024, the Economy Ministry reported a 4.1% growth over the past six months compared to the first six months of 2023.

Ukraine’s GDP grew by more than 4% in 6 months
“Due to the high adaptability to difficult conditions and experience in responding to such challenges, the Ukrainian economy continued to grow” in June, said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:19 PM

Zelensky visits key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

"A tense sector. It is only thanks to the strength of the soldiers that the east (of Ukraine) is not completely occupied by Russia. The enemy receives an answer every day," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.