Ukraine says it destroyed pipeline Russia used to infiltrate Kupiansk, releases video

Ukraine's 429th Separate Drone Regiment "Achilles" claimed on Dec. 13 the destruction of a pipeline used by Russian troops to infiltrate the front-line town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

The news came shortly after Ukraine's National Guard said its 2nd Khartiia Corps carried out a successful counterattack north of Kupiansk, a development that flatly contradicted Russia's recent claims of capturing the northeastern town.

The "Achilles" regiment entered the Kupiansk sector in April and, since then, has killed 998 Russian soldiers and injured another 879, the unit's statement read.

The footage shared on Dec. 13, 2025, allegedly shows Ukrainian forces destroying a pipeline used by Russia to infiltrate Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. (The 429th Separate Drone Regiment "Achilles"/YouTube)

The regiment described the pipeline as a "critically important logistical channel" for Russian forces. The route was discovered during reconnaissance and destroyed in a joint operation with other Ukrainian units.

"It was a safe route that allowed (Russia) to build up strength while bypassing (Ukrainian) fire," the "Achilles" said.

In September, reports emerged that Russian troops used a gas pipeline to infiltrate Kupiansk, a tactic they adopted during the Battle of Avdiivka.

Kupiansk lies 104 kilometers (65 miles) east of Kharkiv, the regional center. Fighting has been fierce around the town, which was occupied at the start of the full-scale invasion before being liberated in September 2022.

Battles in the Kupiansk sector are ongoing, the "Achilles" said.