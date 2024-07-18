Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.

"Compassion is not a weapon. It will not protect Ukraine," Mette said at the first plenary session of the summit, which is being held in the U.K. at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire. "We have to stop going about this task in front of us with a peacetime mindset."

Mette said she understands that Ukraine urgently needs air defense ammunition and more heavy weapons to push Russia outside of Ukraine's territory.

Denmark has "worked very hard to support the production of military equipment directly, internally in Ukraine," Mette said, adding that Ukraine "knows best what is needed at the battlefield."

The Danish Defense Ministry announced in April a new 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package for Ukraine, including 200 million Danish kroner ($28.5 million) earmarked for purchases from Ukraine's defense industry.

The announcement made Denmark the first country to buy weapons and equipment for Ukraine's Armed Forces from a domestic manufacturer as part of a military aid package.

Ukraine's Strategic Industries Ministry described Copenhagen's move as "unprecedented" and "extremely important for both the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian economy."

"The production capability of our defense industry far exceeds the purchasing power of the state budget," the Strategic Industries Ministry said in April.

According to Mette, the weapons and equipment that Ukraine needs "can often be produced cheaper and more effectively in Ukraine."

"By joining forces and pooling resources, we can ensure that the flow of the needed military equipment corresponds to the needs of Ukraine," Mette said.