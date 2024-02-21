Bloomberg: BAE Systems warns supplies to Ukraine take time despite increasing production

This audio is created with AI assistance

Supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine will take time, even as production capacity increases, BAE Systems Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn told Bloomberg on Feb. 21.

The British arms manufacturer is among Western defense companies like Rheinmetall working to boost capacity amid increased orders from Ukraine's allies. BAE Systems produces a wide range of weapons, including M2/M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, Typhoon fighter jets, and Challenger 2 tanks.

BAE Systems reported record sales of 25.3 billion pounds ($31.9 billion) in 2023 on Feb. 21, with sales expected to rise by as much as 12% in 2024.

Woodburn told Bloomberg that although BAE Systems is "working as rapidly as possible," he expects "it will take time to gear up weapons shipments to Ukraine," and the industry needs a "clear picture of requirements."

The European Aerospace, Security, and Defense Industries lobby group ASD, which represents companies like BAE Systems, echoed this sentiment in November 2023, calling for more firm "orders, not just targets."

Woodburn told Bloomberg that the company recruited 6,700 people in 2023 and is investing in machinery to increase output.

The company is also increasing production of NATO-standard 155 mm shells in the U.K. by eight-fold over the next two years and has restarted production of the M777 Howitzer.

BAE Systems "expects the first units to roll off of production lines in 2025," Bloomberg said.

The company also opened an office in Ukraine in August 2023 to launch weapons production in partnership with domestic manufacturers.

Kyiv's partners "need outside-the-box thinking" regarding providing Ukraine with sufficient weaponry," ex-NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent why Ukraine is not being supplied with enough ammunition and other weapons, Rasmussen replied that allies should change their "political attitude."

"There are some physical limits as to how quickly you can scale up production of ammunition, but there are things you can do immediately. You could deliver them on Feb. 24 this year if you wish," Rasmussen said.