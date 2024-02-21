Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, ammunition, Defense
Edit post

Bloomberg: BAE Systems warns supplies to Ukraine take time despite increasing production

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 21, 2024 10:16 PM 3 min read
A BAE Systems employee works on the tail section of 81mm High Explosive Mortar munitions in the U.K. on Nov. 8, 2023. (Oli Scarff / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Supplies of weapons and equipment to Ukraine will take time, even as production capacity increases, BAE Systems Chief Executive Officer Charles Woodburn told Bloomberg on Feb. 21.

The British arms manufacturer is among Western defense companies like Rheinmetall working to boost capacity amid increased orders from Ukraine's allies. BAE Systems produces a wide range of weapons, including M2/M3 Bradley fighting vehicles, Typhoon fighter jets, and Challenger 2 tanks.

BAE Systems reported record sales of 25.3 billion pounds ($31.9 billion) in 2023 on Feb. 21, with sales expected to rise by as much as 12% in 2024.

Woodburn told Bloomberg that although BAE Systems is "working as rapidly as possible," he expects "it will take time to gear up weapons shipments to Ukraine," and the industry needs a "clear picture of requirements."

The European Aerospace, Security, and Defense Industries lobby group ASD, which represents companies like BAE Systems, echoed this sentiment in November 2023, calling for more firm "orders, not just targets."

Woodburn told Bloomberg that the company recruited 6,700 people in 2023 and is investing in machinery to increase output.

The company is also increasing production of NATO-standard 155 mm shells in the U.K. by eight-fold over the next two years and has restarted production of the M777 Howitzer.

Umerov: Avdiivka shows we need air defenses, long-range weapons, shells
Ukraine took several lessons from the loss of Avdiivka, namely the importance of air defenses, long-range weapons, artillery shells, and fortifications, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Feb. 17.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

BAE Systems "expects the first units to roll off of production lines in 2025," Bloomberg said.

The company also opened an office in Ukraine in August 2023 to launch weapons production in partnership with domestic manufacturers.

Kyiv's partners "need outside-the-box thinking" regarding providing Ukraine with sufficient weaponry," ex-NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 17.

When asked by the Kyiv Independent why Ukraine is not being supplied with enough ammunition and other weapons, Rasmussen replied that allies should change their "political attitude."

"There are some physical limits as to how quickly you can scale up production of ammunition, but there are things you can do immediately. You could deliver them on Feb. 24 this year if you wish," Rasmussen said.

Despite Republican hesitance on Ukraine aid, red states reap economic benefits
Amid signs of a growing reluctance among U.S. Republicans to continue aid for Ukraine, proponents have been trying a new narrative – highlighting that a considerable amount of the money the U.S. spends actually goes toward the domestic defense industry, funneling jobs and investments back to the U.S…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:04 PM

Reuters: EU to remove Yandex co-founder from Russian sanctions list.

EU countries agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex, from the list of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
2:48 PM
Video

Polish border protests threaten Ukraine-Poland relations

The Kyiv Independent visited the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing at the Polish-Ukrainian border on Feb. 14 where hundreds of trucks are unable to enter Ukraine as protestors block the border. With no end to the dispute in sight, Polish-Ukrainian relations are at risk of fraying.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.