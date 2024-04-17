Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Denmark announces $313 million military aid package for Ukraine

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2024 9:16 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts after addressing the crowd in front of the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Aug. 21, 2023. (MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)
The Danish Defense Ministry announced on April 16 a new 2.2 billion kroner ($313 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

The package is Denmark's 17th delivery of military aid since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Copenhagen provided Ukraine with a military aid package in March worth around $336 million.

The funds from the latest aid package will be spent on the development of Ukraine's maritime capabilities, as well as on drones and the production of missile parts in cooperation with the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Part of the amount, 200 million kroner ($28.4 million), will go directly to investing in Ukraine's defense industry for the purchase and transfer of weapons and ammunition, according to the statement.

"In March, I visited a number of Ukrainian defense companies in Kyiv, and it became clear that there is great potential for future cooperation that can supply the necessary equipment to Ukraine, which will help change the situation on the battlefield," Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

Denmark, one of Kyiv’s key supporters throughout Russia’s full-scale invasion, has recently decided to allocate $5.8 million in aid for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has become a target of Russian large-scale attacks.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Denmark is the fourth largest provider of military aid to Kyiv, committing around 8.4 million euros ($9 billion) as of January 2024.

At 2.3% of GDP, Denmark is the second largest provider of military aid in terms of percentage of GDP.

Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement
The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia’s aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July. Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
