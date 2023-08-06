Air Force: Over 3,500 Russian aerial targets destroyed since start of full-scale war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Aug. 6 that over 3,500 Russian aerial targets have been destroyed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These targets include 350 aircraft and helicopters, 1,200 cruise missiles, 24 ballistic missiles, 13 Kinzhal missiles, and more than 2,000 drones.

Oleshchuk recorded a video address to commemorate Ukraine's Air Force Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of August.

In the video, Oleshchuk also said that over 3,200 Air Force members have been decorated with state awards since the start of the full-scale invasion, and 40 of them have received the title of the Hero of Ukraine.

Despite Russia's continued air superiority in the occupied territories, Ukraine's Air Force has also been able to carry out more than 14,000 combat flights since the start of the full-scale invasion, Oleshchuk added.