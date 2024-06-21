Skip to content
Ukraine's 24th brigade bolsters defense of Chasiv Yar, says fighting 'extremely difficult'

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 4:39 AM 1 min read
A servicemember of Ukraine's 24th separate mechanized brigade stands amid the rubble of a damaged building in Donetsk Oblast. (24th Brigade's Press Service / Facebook)
Units of Ukraine's 24th separate mechanized brigade have been redeployed to bolster the Armed Forces' defense of the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the brigade's press service announced via Facebook on June 20.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, a town on a relatively higher elevation, which could potentially open the way to further advances into the oblast.

"The situation in and around the city is extremely difficult," the announcement said.

Russian forces are "constantly organizing massive frontal assaults and trying to bypass the settlement from the north and south."

The brigade also reported that the city is under relentless attack from Russian guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian forces have inflicted damage to Russian infantry units and equipment, the brigade said, but have also sustained losses.

Moscow is attempting to encircle Chasiv Yar by capturing surrounding villages. In their assault on the region, Russian forces have used multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) equipped with thermobaric munitions, according to the Ukrainian military.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:06 PM

Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
