Ukraine's 24th brigade bolsters defense of Chasiv Yar, says fighting 'extremely difficult'

Units of Ukraine's 24th separate mechanized brigade have been redeployed to bolster the Armed Forces' defense of the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the brigade's press service announced via Facebook on June 20.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, a town on a relatively higher elevation, which could potentially open the way to further advances into the oblast.

"The situation in and around the city is extremely difficult," the announcement said.

Russian forces are "constantly organizing massive frontal assaults and trying to bypass the settlement from the north and south."

The brigade also reported that the city is under relentless attack from Russian guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainian forces have inflicted damage to Russian infantry units and equipment, the brigade said, but have also sustained losses.

Moscow is attempting to encircle Chasiv Yar by capturing surrounding villages. In their assault on the region, Russian forces have used multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) equipped with thermobaric munitions, according to the Ukrainian military.