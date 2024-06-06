Military: Russian forces using thermobaric munitions in attacks on Chasiv Yar

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces are using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) equipped with thermobaric munitions in attacks on the Donetsk Oblast town of Chasiv Yar, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia group of forces, said on national television on June 6.

After capturing Avdiivka in February, Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, a town on a relatively higher elevation, which could potentially open the way to further advances into the oblast.

Although Russia's renewed assaults in Kharkiv Oblast have been the primary source of attention in recent weeks, the fight for Chasiv Yar has remained tense.

Thermobaric munitions "destroy and burn everything in their path," Voloshyn said. While controversial, thermobaric munitions are not prohibited under international law.

Russia's usage of such munitions in Chasiv Yar "force (Ukrainian) defenders to have no place to defend (from)," Voloshyn said.

Russian attacks are primarily focused on the southern part of the town. Ukrainian defenders still hold the town, Voloshyn said, despite the constant strikes that have been ongoing for months.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the town was home to around 12,000 people. As Russia stepped up attacks in the area, only around 670 residents stayed in the town, which local authorities described in May as being "almost destroyed."