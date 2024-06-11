Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
News Feed, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast, War, Chasiv Yar, Russia
Ukraine controls Ivanivske near Chasiv Yar, battles ongoing in Staromaiorske, military says

by Martin Fornusek June 11, 2024 10:53 AM 3 min read
Smoke rising near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 11, 2024. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv controls the situation in Ivanivske near Chasiv Yar, and Ukrainian forces continue to repel Russian troops in Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told the Kyiv Independent on June 11.

The statement comes after the Russian Defense Ministry claimed on June 10 that its forces had captured Staromaiorske, a front-line village in southwestern Donetsk Oblast.

The crowd-sourced monitoring channel DeepState then claimed the same day that Russian forces also captured Ivanivske, a village on the eastern outskirts of the embattled Chasiv Yar, and advanced near Staromaiorske and Novopokrovske.

Voloshyn dismissed the claims about the capture of the two villages.

"Regarding Ivanivske, I can say this: the settlements belongs to Ukraine, the (Ukrainian) defense forces control this sector," Voloshyn told the Kyiv Independent, adding that Russia continues to launch strikes and ground assaults in the area.

"As of this morning, 350 strikes were recorded in the Chasiv Yar area, including 254 during the past day."

The majority of the attacks – 222 – targeted Ivanivske. Over the past week, 1,233 strikes were recorded in the village, Voloshyn said.

Ukraine's General Staff said on June 11 that over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attempts at a breakthrough in the area of Ivanivske, Klischchiivka, Andriivka, and Novyi.

Russian forces have ramped up their offensive in Donetsk Oblast, focusing their efforts on Chasiv Yar. By attacking Ivanivske, Moscow is attempting to encircle Chasiv Yar, whose capture would allow further advances into the region.

Soldiers and commanders on the ground previously told the Kyiv Independent that Russian forces entered Ivanivske in February and are trying to push out Ukrainian forces in a fierce house-to-house fighting.

In a comment for the Kyiv Independent, Voloshyn said at the time that Russia "doesn't have any success" despite intensified efforts in the area and denied that the village is about to fall.

Speaking about Staromaiorske, the spokesperson told the Kyiv Independent on June 11 that the battles are ongoing there and the "situation is very dynamic."

"Using their numerical advantage, Russian troops are increasing their efforts but the defense forces not only manage to hold their positions but also attack with artillery and mortars, destroying and repelling the enemy."

According to the spokersperson, "all attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance are met with fierce resistance by Ukrainian defenders."

The General Staff said in its evening report on June 10 that Ukrainian forces thwarted Russia's attempts to advance near Staromaiorske.

Battle of Chasiv Yar begins: On the ground with Ukrainian forces defending city key to Russia’s plans
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. CHASIV YAR, DONETSK OBLAST – As he creeps between rubble-strewn garages near the central square of Chasiv Yar, the eyes and ears of t…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Martin Fornusek
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.