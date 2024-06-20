Skip to content
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks, War, Ukraine, Kostiantynivka
Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 4, including child

by Kateryna Denisova June 20, 2024 3:20 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on June 20, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian troops attacked the north of Donetsk Oblast on June 20, killing four people and injuring four other, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

A Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed one house and damaged three more in the town of Kostiantynivka, Filashkin said. One person was killed and one injured, he added.

Russian forces also fired cluster munition at the village of Rozkishne in the Kramatorsk district, killing three people and injuring three, including a child born in 2009, according to Filashkin.

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day killed four people and injured 14, regional authorities said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
