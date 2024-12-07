Zelensky praises 'productive' meeting held with Trump, Macron, stresses 'peace through strength'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as well as French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris for a trilateral meeting on Dec. 7, amid world leaders' visit to France for the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

Following the meeting which reportedly lasted about 35 minutes, Zelensky praised the meeting at the Elysee Palace in a post on social media as "productive and meaningful."

"President Trump is, as always, resolute. I thank him. I also extend my gratitude to Emmanuel (Macron) for organizing this important meeting," Zelensky wrote.

Without providing additional details on the meeting, Zelensky said that the three leaders "spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace."

The previously unannounced meeting comes ahead of the January inauguration of Trump. It marks the first in-person encounter between Zelensky and Trump since Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November.

While Trump has pledged to get the U.S. "out" of Russia's war and negotiate a quick peace deal, Ukrainian officials have urged the president-elect to maintain support and adopt a "peace through strength" approach in dealings with Russia — sentiments that Zelensky echoed in his statement following the meeting.

"Peace through strength is possible," Zelensky wrote. "We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way," he added.

Zelensky and Trump previously met on Sept. 27 in New York, while Trump was the Republican nominee for president, when the Ukrainian president presented his victory plan to his counterpart. Two of the ideas in the victory plan were explicitly prepared for Trump, according to the Financial Times (FT).

Prior to that, the leaders held a phone call on Nov. 7 after the then-Republican candidate won the presidential election. Zelensky congratulated Trump on his victory during the call.

On Dec. 4, the Ukrainian delegation, led by Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, also met with Vice President-elect JD Vance as well as aides to Trump in Washington.

About 50 heads of state and government will attend the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, which has been under reconstruction since 2019 after a fire.















